The state primary polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Community Center, 3 East Main Road.
The last day to register to vote, change address or party affiliation before the state primary is Saturday, Aug. 27.
A voter registration session will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the town clerk's office.
In-person early voting sessions will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in the upstairs meeting room at Town Hall.
Information: Town Clerk Kim Leach at 413-655-8312, ext. 102, or email townclerk@townofperuma.com.