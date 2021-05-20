Town Clerk Kim Leach has announced the last day to register to vote at the annual town election is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in the town clerk’s office.

Annual town election polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Community Center, 3 East Main Road.

Absentee and early voting ballots are available. The deadline to request a early mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. The deadline to request an in-person absentee ballot is noon Friday, June 11. Arrangements must be made with the town clerk in advance.

For more information, call Leach at 413-655-8312, ext. 2, or email townclerk@townofperuma.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.