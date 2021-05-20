Town Clerk Kim Leach has announced the last day to register to vote at the annual town election is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in the town clerk’s office.
Annual town election polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Community Center, 3 East Main Road.
Absentee and early voting ballots are available. The deadline to request a early mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. The deadline to request an in-person absentee ballot is noon Friday, June 11. Arrangements must be made with the town clerk in advance.
For more information, call Leach at 413-655-8312, ext. 2, or email townclerk@townofperuma.com.