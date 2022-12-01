PHS Class of 1961 celebrates 61st reunion

The Pittsfield High School Class of 1961 recently celebrated its 61st reunion at the new Bousquet Mountain Ski Lodge, restaurant and lounge. The class' 60th reunion, originally planned for 2021, was delayed one year because of COVID.
Christine Scelsi Coan, the reunion coordinator, reported that her classmates enjoyed a traditional New England buffet and music from the '60s. In addition there was a video projecting photos from high school days as well as their reunions.
The class has held reunions every five years since graduation. Class members came from all over Berkshire County and New England and some came from as far away as California, Florida, Colorado, Ohio, and Virginia.