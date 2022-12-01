<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHS Class of 1961 celebrates 61st reunion

PHS Class of 1961

The Pittsfield High School Class of 1961 recently celebrated its 61st reunion at Bousquet Mountain Ski Lodge.

 Photo by Brooke Mangiardi

The Pittsfield High School Class of 1961 recently celebrated its 61st reunion at the new Bousquet Mountain Ski Lodge, restaurant and lounge. The class' 60th reunion, originally planned for 2021, was delayed one year because of COVID.

Christine Scelsi Coan, the reunion coordinator, reported that her classmates enjoyed a traditional New England buffet and music from the '60s. In addition there was a video projecting photos from high school days as well as their reunions.

The class has held reunions every five years since graduation. Class members came from all over Berkshire County and New England and some came from as far away as California, Florida, Colorado, Ohio, and Virginia.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all