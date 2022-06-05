Aaron Timothy Coty Memorial Scholarship: Anthony Telladira

Allendale Elementary PTO: Samantha Depson

American Legion Post 68-Academic: Aidan Mack

Angela Taylor Memorial Scholarship: Maddy Malumphy

Anne Wetzel Memorial Scholarship: John Archey

Big Y Academic Excellence: Alyssa Potvin

Buddy Pellerin/PHS Class of 1966 State Champion Baseball Scholarship: Jordynn Bazinet, Michael Grady

Charles Henry Derby Scholarship: Alex Henner

Christopher Forte Memorial Scholarship: Madalyne Creamer

Civitan Club: Madison Crouse

Daniel Pearl Memorial Scholarship: Joseph Weinberg

DAR Good Citizen program: Madelyn Malumphy

Dave Zerbato Memorial Scholarship: Michael Grady, Chase Racine, Anthony Telladira

David Landa Memorial: Aidan Kennedy-Mutz

Dollars for Scholars: Molly Sherman

Donald Dwyer South Little League: Luke Mele

Donald J. Gleason Memorial Scholarship: Madison Crouse

Eastern Corporation Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Maddy Malumphy, Tess McCluskey

Egremont Make a Friend Be a Friend: Brendan Muller

Egremont PTO Scholarship: Brendan Muller

Elks National Foundation-Most Valued Student: Aidan Kennedy-Mutz

Feigenabaum Scholarship: Isabella D’Aniello,

Francis J. Powers Memorial: Christabel Morkeh

Francis J. Quirico Education Foundation: Isabella Ameen, Phoebe Bailey, Lucas Benoit, Liam Chalfonte, Madalyne Creamer, Isabella D’Aniello, Samantha Depson, Kayleigh Dewey, Lucian Dupont-Leblanc, Ashley Hoisington, Aidan Kennedy-Mutz, Amber Middlebrook, Christabel Morkeh, Jonathan Ofori, Leila Paredes, Derek Quintero, Chase Racine, Gloria Rodrigues De Souza

Gold Wings Foundation: Anthony Telladira

Greylock FCU, Community Enrichment Scholarship: Isabella Ameen, Gianna Maddalena

Greylock FCU, Scholastic Achievement Scholarship: Tess McCluskey, Luke Mele, Leila Paredes, Anthony Telladira, Isolena Ungewitter

Hamilton Relay: Aidan Kennedy-Mutz

Harold & Myla Hennessey: Collin Wellman

I Found Light Against All Odds: Ashley Hoisington

International Association of Firefighters, Local 2647: Peter Breitmaier Jr., Ashley Hoisington, Aidan Kennedy-Mutz, Ryder King, Diya Shah, Anthony Telladira

International Brotherhood of Police Officers, Local 447: Emily Bradford, Michael Grady, Ryder King

Irving I. Rubin M.D. Memorial: Zachary Sullivan

James Marlowe Memorial: Michael Grady

James T. Powers Memorial: Ethan Callahan, Paige Webster, Collin Wellman

Jane L. & Theodore S. Ciejka Memorial: Maddy Malumphy

Jewish War Veterans: Alex Henner

John Curletti Memorial Scholarship: Gloria Rodrigues De Souza

Joseph J. Pizzonia Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Isabella D’Aniello, Alex Henner

Joseph T. Nugent Memorial: Louis Rhodes, Quintin St. John

Joshua Morgan Stracener Athletic Scholarship: Louis Rhodes

Judy M. DiCicco Memorial: Anthony Telladira

Kiwanis Club, Good Citizenship Award: Ashley Hoisington, Aidan Kennedy-Mutz, Anthony Telladira

Lawrence Laine Selkowitz Musical Scholarship: Isabella D’Aniello

Louise Morey Fraser Scholarship: Madalyne Creamer

Marcia Cassavant Scholarship: Mia Alfonso

Mass. Elks Association Scholarship: Aidan Kennedy-Mutz

Mass. Secondary-Student Achievement Award: Luke Mele

Mass. Superintendent’s Academic Excellence: Elodie Theriault

McGinty Memorial Scholarship: Mia Alfonso, Chase Racine

McNeil Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Callahan

Monday Morning Quarterback Club: Kieran Coscia, Aidan Kennedy-Mutz, Ryder King

Moody Burt Brown Family Scholarship: Zachary Sullivan

National Merit Letter of Commendation: Liam Chalfonte

Onyx Specialty Papers Inc. Scholarship: Chase Racine

PHS Class of 1965/F. Baxter Lane Memorial: Madison Crouse, Tess McCluskey

PHS Class of 1990: Mia Alfonso, Aidan Mack

PHS Class of 1991/David Moon Memorial: Lauren Little

PHS Class of 1991/Karen Rench Memorial: Christabel Morkeh

PHS Class of 1993/David Lombard Award: Maddy Malumphy

PHS Class of 1996: Ryder King

PHS Class of 2000: Anthony Telladira

PHS Class of 2011: Arianna Coppola

PHS Class of 2016: John Archey, Jordynn Bazinet, Lucas Benoit

PHS Student Council: Liam Chalfonte, Jessica Lamoureaux, Leila Paredes, Molly Sherman, Anthony Telladira, Paige Webster

Pittsfield Co-op Conrad R. Bernier Memorial: Isabella Ameen, Michael Grady, Diya Shah, Anthony Telladira

Pittsfield Educational Administration Association: Aidan Kennedy-Mutz

Pittsfield Little League: Kieran Coscia

Pittsfield Lodge of Elks: Samantha Depson, Ashley Hoisington, Aidan Kennedy-Mutz, Anthony Telladira, Paige Webster

Principal’s Leadership Award: Molly Sherman

Randy Sacco Memorial: Quintin St. John

Reid Middle School Scholarship: Anthony Telladira

Robert E. Powers Memorial: Anthony Telladira

Robert J & Louise F. Cella Family Scholarship: Louis Rhodes

Rotary-Service Above Self, Academic Award: Sophia Santos

Ruperto Family Memorial: Mia Alfonso, Lucas Benoit, Ryder King, Lauren Little, Chase Racine

Ruperto Immigrant Family Scholarship: Arianna Coppola, Gloria Rodrigues De Souza

Skylar R. Cantarella Memorial Scholarship: Isabella Ameen, Alex Henner, Adam Oubtrou, Joseph Weinberg

Solon Goldstein Leadership Award: Bella Penna

Spirit of the Dome Scholarship, in memory of Janet Rajotte: Madelyn Malumphy

Tee Off for Youth Sports Classic-Baseball: Kieran Coscia

Tee Off for Youth Sports Classic-Softball: Mia Alfonso

UCP of Western MA-Lisa Jacobs Memorial: Ashley Hoisington, Elisabeth Richman

UNICO, Louis M. Shogry Jr. Memorial: Arianna Coppola

UNICO, Paul E. Perachi Memorial: Lauren Little

UNICO, Gloria Powers Memorial: Tess McCluskey

UNICO, Ralph DiBlasiis Memorial: Anthony Telladira

UNICO, Baseball Hall of Fame Scholarship: Madison Crouse, Michael Grady

United Educators of Pittsfield Scholarship (UEP): Isabella Ameen, Ethan Callahan, Aidan Kennedy-Mutz

William Herbits: Christabel Morkeh

Williams Elementary PTO: Paige Webster

Outstanding Academic Recognition Awards: Isabella Ameen (Art 2D), Ryder King (Art 3D), Liam Chalfonte (Band), Alyssa Potvin (Business), Adam Oubtrou (Computers), Alexa Hilts (Drama), Vivian Berard (English), Molly Sherman (Social Studies), Anthony Telladira (Math), Joseph Weinberg (Orchestra), Cameron Martin (Physical Education), Jessica Lamoureaux (Science), Kira Krzysztof (Voice), Sean Duffy (CVTE), Isolena Ungewitter (World Language, Spanish), Gloria Rodrigues de Souza (English Learner), and Jonathan Ofori (Psychology)

