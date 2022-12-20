<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Signups open for pickleball courts

The town has opened an online signup system for reserving pickleball courts at the Housy Dome in Housatonic.

Interested players must first sign and submit a one-time waiver of liability form for use of court space. Once the form is submitted via email, players will then receive a return email with court rules and sign-up instructions.

The courts are free to town residents 18 and older. Two courts are available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays. Playtime will be in 1.5-hour sessions from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon. Most sessions are designated as open play.

Nets are provided but players must bring their own rackets and balls.

For more information, email HousyDomePickleball@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all