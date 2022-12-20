Great Barrington: Signups open for pickleball courts

The town has opened an online signup system for reserving pickleball courts at the Housy Dome in Housatonic.
Interested players must first sign and submit a one-time waiver of liability form for use of court space. Once the form is submitted via email, players will then receive a return email with court rules and sign-up instructions.
The courts are free to town residents 18 and older. Two courts are available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays. Playtime will be in 1.5-hour sessions from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon. Most sessions are designated as open play.
Nets are provided but players must bring their own rackets and balls.
For more information, email HousyDomePickleball@gmail.com.