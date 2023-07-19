<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Washington: Legislators hosting town hall forum

State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli and Sen. Paul Mark will take questions and invite comments from the public at a “ReMarks and Refreshments” forum from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 25, at the Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road.

The forum will also be accessible through Zoom. Email Casey Pease at casey.pease@masenate.gov for the link.

The legislators will share legislative updates from the State House before taking questions and comments from attendees and engaging in a conversation about opportunities and challenges facing the town of Washington and Western Massachusetts.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all