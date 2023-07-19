Washington: Legislators hosting town hall forum

State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli and Sen. Paul Mark will take questions and invite comments from the public at a “ReMarks and Refreshments” forum from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 25, at the Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road.
The forum will also be accessible through Zoom. Email Casey Pease at casey.pease@masenate.gov for the link.
The legislators will share legislative updates from the State House before taking questions and comments from attendees and engaging in a conversation about opportunities and challenges facing the town of Washington and Western Massachusetts.