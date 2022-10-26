Williamstown: Pine Cobble slates ski and skate sale

Pine Cobble School will hold its annual ski and skate sale from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the school, 163 Gale Road.
The sale offers a vast array of new and gently-used winter sports equipment and an assortment of ski clothing and equipment from top brands for both adults and children.
Expert skiers, snowboarders and skaters will be on hand to answer technical and sizing questions. Major credit cards are accepted, and Pine Cobble community members will be on hand to help carry gear to cars.
The school is accepting gently-used winter sports equipment for consignment from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2 and 3. Consignors receive 60 percent. All skis must be parabolic/shaped and must have current bindings.
Donations are also welcome and can be dropped off at the school’s entrance. All proceeds from the sale support the school's educational and extra-curricular programs.