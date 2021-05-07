PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire celebrated the commencement of the Youth Leadership Program’s Class of 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, via Zoom. Having completed the entirety of this 10-month leadership program, 31 students shared the products of their collective impact projects with attending family, friends and regional leaders, and were recognized for their program completion. The Class of 2021 is the 11th class in the program’s history.
Though the class applied to the program prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health guidance precluded in-person meetings throughout the course of the year. As a result, from their kickoff retreat over the summer through their commencement, the students have participated in the program virtually.
For their collective impact project, the class was organized into five groups and they chose to focus on the broad topics of racism and the environment. Each group of students addressed these topics in its own way.
Students created social media accounts on the topic of racism in schools and in society more broadly, organized an anti-racism workshop to be held for their peers featuring an expert from Multicultural BRIDGE, created a social media campaign around reducing the impacts of fast fashion and reducing waste locally, and organized a park cleanup.
The Class of 2021 follows:
Berkshire Waldorf High School: Isaac LeBlanc.
Drury High School: Madilynn Brothers, Zachary Davignon, Alexa Macdonald, Elli Miles, Madeline Nesbit, Thomas Peterson.
Lenox Memorial Middle & High School: Julianne Harwood, Solia Herndon-Schmid, Cecilia Kittross.
Miss Hall’s School: Sienna Trask.
Mount Everett Regional High School: Micah Ketchen, Grace Makuc.
Mount Greylock Regional School: Jonah Hane, Catherine McAllister, Alexis Toomey.
Pittsfield High School: Isabella Ameen, Jordynn Bazinet, Lauren Callahan, Madison Crouse, Jonathan Douhan, Sydney Ferris, Alex Henner, Madelyn Malumphy, Tess McCluskey, Leila Paredes, Alyssa Potvin, Zachary Pupo, Isolena Ungewitter.
The Potter’s School: Bronwyn Dix.
Wahconah Regional High School: Jocelyn Sommers.