The Massachusetts Cultural Council has awarded a Cultural Facilities Fund grant of $200,000 to Berkshire Environmental Action Team in support of buying and renovating BEAT’s new Environmental Leadership & Education Center.
Thanks to the generosity of over 100 donors and foundations, on Nov. 8, 2021, BEAT was able to buy its property at 20 Chapel St. on the banks of the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. BEAT will share its vision for the future during a open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
BEAT will be restoring the riverbank by removing invasive species and replanting with native, wildlife-supporting plants. The grant will allow BEAT to begin renovations to make their building fully accessible by adding an accessible bathroom, a lift to get between floors, and an accessible balcony from which to observe wildlife and the river.
BEAT will also be conducting a deep energy retrofit as an energy efficiency demonstration project to show how an old building, originally built in 1868, can install solar and batteries to go fossil-fuel free. BEAT has been working with local architect Wendy Brown and construction consultant East Branch Studio who estimate the total cost of the building renovations to be $726,505.