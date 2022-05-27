Registration is open for the 30 in 30 fundraiser to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County. People can choose to walk, run, hike, or bike 30 miles in 30 days.
The event will run from June 1 to 30. Registration will remain open through June 30. At the completion of the fundraiser, a T-shirt commemorating the event will be mailed to all registrants.
Registration is $30 per person. Register at RunReg.com/30-in-30-2022. People can also choose to sponsor someone registered for the 30 in 30 or make a donation to LVBC at pledgereg.com/30in30.