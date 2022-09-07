A memorial service marking the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Iraq/Afghanistan War Memorial located in Veterans Memorial Park, 295 South St.
The service will honor the five Berkshire County Iraq/Afghanistan war veterans killed in action: Daniel Petithory of Cheshire; Glenn Allison of Pittsfield; Michael DeMarsico II of North Adams; Michael Daehling of Dalton; and Stephen Wells of North Egremont.
A bell will sound as each name is read aloud. American Legion Post 155 will conduct a rifle salute followed by taps played by VFW Honor Guard member Dick Kurek.
Speakers include VFW Post 448 Commander Arnie Perras as master of ceremonies, and Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Pompi.
The ceremony will be recorded for future viewing on Pittsfield Community Television Channel 1301.
In addition, application forms will be available offering free five-year VFW Post 448 memberships to all qualified Iraq, Afghanistan and Desert Storm veterans.