Storyteller/actress Tammy Denease will portray Elizabeth "Mumbet" Freeman at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, for the Berkshire County Historical Society.
In her Hidden Women series, Denease brings hidden women to life through a theater setting with minimal props and authentic clothing. Each program will be observed virtually followed by a live question and answer session with Denease.
Freeman was the first enslaved African-American woman to win her freedom in Massachusetts. After 30 years of bondage, she successfully sued and won her freedom from Col. John Ashley of Sheffield.
Tickets cost $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Email melville@berkshirehistory.org to reserve tickets.