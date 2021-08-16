Berkshire Area Health Education Center is resuming its in-person Health Scholars’ Program in collaboration with Berkshire Community College. The program is for allied health students (including nursing, physical therapist assistants, respiratory care, and community health workers) interested in supplementing their education by gaining additional knowledge and experience in addressing local community needs.
Students currently enrolled in a health degree or certificate program have until Sept. 14 to sign up for the program which is offered free through a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and administered through the MassAHEC Network, a program of UMass Medical School.
Over the course of a year, students experience 40 hours of hands-on service learning and 40 hours of lectures on a wide variety of healthcare topics including social determinants of health, behavioral health integration and emerging trends. Students have access to internships and job placement.
The Health Scholars’ Program runs bi-monthly from September through May from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The program may transition online depending on CDC COVID guidelines.
For more information, call 413-842-5160 or visit berkshireahec.org/health-scholars/.