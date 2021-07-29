First Baptist Church will hold its 19th annual lobster picnic as a takeout only event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the church, 88 South St.
Choices include a 1.25 to 1.5 lb. lobster ($27), a 3 lb. lobster ($50) or an onion crusted boneless chicken breast ($12) dinner. All dinners include baked potato, homemade coleslaw, roll, homemade cookies, bottle of water, and lobster accessory kit.
Advance reservations with dinner selections and pickup time are required by Sunday, Aug. 1, by calling Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592. Face masks or face coverings are required at pickup.