The Berkshire County Historical Society will be welcoming readers to Herman Melville’s Arrowhead for its fifth annual Moby-Dick Read-A-Thon from Thursday, July 29, through Tuesday, Aug. 3.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, readers will read aloud for 10 minutes with the next reader picking up where the prior reader left off.
This year's reading will be a mix of live readers and remote participants on Zoom. Advanced signup is required at berkshirehistory.org/moby-dick-read-a-thon/.
The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. Copies of "Moby-Dick" can be purchased through the BCHS online shop at berkshirehistory.org or use powermobydick.com for a free online edition.
Face masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated; complimentary masks are available at the museum shop.