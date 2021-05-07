Temple Anshe Amunim will host a virtual panel discussion, "COVID-19: Is our Future Going Viral?" moderated by Dr. Charles Wohl, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
A Q&A session will follow the formal remarks of the panelists. For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com//TAAPanelDiscussion.
A Shabbat Hike will take place at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Pleasant Valley, Lenox. Participants will meet in the Temple parking lot. Hikes are accessible for all ages and levels. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/TAAShabbatHikes.
For the Zoom link to join the virtual Shabbat service at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, and Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org. Visit ansheamunim.org for upcoming events.