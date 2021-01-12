The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will host "Faith, Power and Privilege" with anti-racism activist Yavilah McCoy at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom.
This program is the first of a three-part series elevating voices of Jewish leaders of color in the United States, in Israel and in Africa.
As part of her talk, McCoy will address the challenges of diversity and inclusion in religious communities, as well as opportunities that these communities can engage in as part of their efforts to become deeper allies and stronger advocates in working together toward social justice.
To register, visit the Federation’s calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.