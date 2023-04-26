<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: City plans multiple Arbor Day celebrations

The city will celebrate Arbor Day with events on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29.

The annual Arbor Day celebration will begin at noon Friday, April 28, at Springside Park, 874 North St.

Martha H. Lyon of Martha Lyon Landscape Architecture LLC in Northampton will deliver the keynote address at noon at the Springside House. A tree planting with the Conway School of Landscape Design will follow.

An overview and update on the Chestnut project will begin at 1 p.m. at the Chestnut Seed Orchard. Immediately following, all are invited to go on a hike led by the Berkshire Natural Resources Council or a tree walk led by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team.

This event is free and will be held rain or shine.

A free family day of tree planting and park cleanup will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Durant Park, 30 John St. 

In addition to the cleanup, activities include a tree giveaway, tree planting and care demonstration, and free food and T-shirts.

For supplies and food planning purposes, preregistration is encouraged at tinyurl.com/mr42t9c6.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all