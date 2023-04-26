Pittsfield: City plans multiple Arbor Day celebrations

The city will celebrate Arbor Day with events on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29.
The annual Arbor Day celebration will begin at noon Friday, April 28, at Springside Park, 874 North St.
Martha H. Lyon of Martha Lyon Landscape Architecture LLC in Northampton will deliver the keynote address at noon at the Springside House. A tree planting with the Conway School of Landscape Design will follow.
An overview and update on the Chestnut project will begin at 1 p.m. at the Chestnut Seed Orchard. Immediately following, all are invited to go on a hike led by the Berkshire Natural Resources Council or a tree walk led by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team.
This event is free and will be held rain or shine.
A free family day of tree planting and park cleanup will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Durant Park, 30 John St.
In addition to the cleanup, activities include a tree giveaway, tree planting and care demonstration, and free food and T-shirts.
For supplies and food planning purposes, preregistration is encouraged at tinyurl.com/mr42t9c6.