The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer a free, 90-minute walk exploring the architecture and landscape of Herman Melville’s Arrowhead at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28.
Long-time Arrowhead tour guide John Dickson will begin with a tour of the Arrowhead grounds providing an overview and evolution of the architectural features of the building from the 1780s to the present.
Lesley Herzberg, executive director of BCHS, will follow with a walk through the north field discussing the cultural landscape where the entire Melville family participated in the cultivation of the farm and gardens in the 19th century.
Visit berkshirehistory.org for more information.