The Berkshire Historical Society at Herman Melville's Arrowhead will be hosting its Holiday Lights program at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, on Zoom.

The program offers a tour of Arrowhead decorated for the holidays, seasonal readings, 19th century holiday recipes, a special appearance from Elizabeth Melville, and a peek at some objects that are not often on view.

The event is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, call 413-442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org.

