The Berkshire County Historical Society at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead is now open for guided tours through October and events and exhibitions will be presented throughout the summer in the newly renovated historic barn and on the grounds.
Tours are available Thursday through Monday beginning at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 3 p.m. Rates for guided tours of Melville’s house are $16 adults, $14 seniors, $10 students, and free for ages 12 and under and BCHS members. BCHS participates in the Card to Culture program extending free admission to EBT, WIC and Connector Care health plan insurance cardholders.
A launch party celebrating the audiobook release of "Moby-Dick" will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7. The audiobook is narrated by Jonathan Epstein and produced in the Berkshires during the pandemic by Alison Larkin Presents.
The evening will include a live reading by Epstein, a Q&A with Epstein and producer Alison Larkin, and wine and dessert in the 1840s barn at Arrowhead.
Tickets are limited and cost $25, $20 for BCHS members. For tickets, visit mobydick.org.
BCHS’s grounds and nature trails at Arrowhead are open year round free of charge during daylight hours. Dogs must be leashed at all times and owners must clean up after their pets. Motorized vehicles are not allowed except for in the driveway and parking lot. Metal detectors are prohibited.