The Berkshire County Historical Society at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead announces three virtual programs in April.
Actress Tammy Denease's "Hidden Women Series" continues at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, when she portrays Bessie Coleman, the first Black aviatrix. Tickets are $25, $20 for members. To purchase tickets for this Zoom program, visit berkshirehistory.org.
Samuel Harrison, abolitionist, activist and chaplain of the Massachusetts 54th, the first Black regiment, is the topic of a program presented by Ann-Elizabeth Barnes, author of "The Reverend Samuel Harrison," at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Contact melville@berkshirehistory.org for the Zoom link.
BCHS and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will present "Mr. Noble Melancholy," starring John Trainor as Nathaniel Hawthorne, at 4 p.m. Friday, April 23, via Zoom. A Q&A with Trainor and playwrights Karel Fisher and Maryanne Sherman will follow. Contact melville@berkshirehistory.org for the Zoom link.
BCHS also offers tours every Saturday by appointment. Call 413-442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org to make a reservation.