The Berkshire County Historical Society at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead announces three virtual programs in April. 

Actress Tammy Denease's "Hidden Women Series" continues at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, when she portrays Bessie Coleman, the first Black aviatrix. Tickets are $25, $20 for members. To purchase tickets for this Zoom program, visit berkshirehistory.org.

Samuel Harrison, abolitionist, activist and chaplain of the Massachusetts 54th, the first Black regiment, is the topic of a program presented by Ann-Elizabeth Barnes, author of "The Reverend Samuel Harrison," at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Contact melville@berkshirehistory.org for the Zoom link.

BCHS and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will present "Mr. Noble Melancholy," starring John Trainor as Nathaniel Hawthorne, at 4 p.m. Friday, April 23, via Zoom. A Q&A with Trainor and playwrights Karel Fisher and Maryanne Sherman will follow. Contact melville@berkshirehistory.org for the Zoom link.

BCHS also offers tours every Saturday by appointment. Call 413-442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org to make a reservation.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.