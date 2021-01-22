The Berkshire County Historical Society is hosting a virtual tour of Arrowhead with a focus on its architecture from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
Themes will look at how Arrowhead looked when Herman Melville and his family lived there, the changes over its 230-year history, and how the Berkshire County Historical Society has worked to preserve the site where Melville wrote "Moby-Dick" and three other novels, all of his short stories and his initial works of poetry.
Tour guide will be John Dickson, Arrowhead docent and chairman of the Pittsfield Historical Commission.
Ticket cost $10 for members, $20 for nonmembers, and can be purchased at berkshirehistory.org.