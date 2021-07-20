The Guild of Berkshire Artists is mounting its first in-person show in two years at Arrowhead, the home of Herman Melville, 780 Holmes Road. The show will take place outdoors under a large white tent from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25.
Approximately 40 artists from among the Guild’s more than 170 members will be exhibiting works in oil, watercolor, acrylics, sculpture, ceramics, stained glass, mixed media, and woodworking.
Several pieces will have a nautical theme and other artists in the show have taken their inspiration — representational or abstract — from the Berkshires landscape.
The show is free and open to the public.