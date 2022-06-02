Berkshire Museum celebrates the bi-annual Berkshire-based artist’s exhibition, “Art of the Hills: Visual Evidence,” on view from June 4 to Sept. 11. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
The reception will also feature the opening of renowned photographer Bill Arnold and his show “Really Big Photos.”
This contemporary exhibit offers a look into Berkshire-area working artists through various mediums, expressions and styles. The exhibit was curated by jurors Christine Lafuente and Valerie Hegarty and features 50 artists showing a total of 66 works of the over 480 works submitted.
Alongside the main exhibition will be a solo show from artist Julia Dixon, first place awardee from "Art of the Hills: Narrative," which began in June 2020.
Passes to the opening reception can be purchased at tinyurl.com/mvmbkf6m.