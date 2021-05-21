Berkshires-based artist Stacey Silkey announces an exhibition of her paintings from three bodies of work, "The Stones Will Cry Out," "Seen and Unseen" and "Tiny Houses," which are on display indefinitely at Hotel On North, 297 North St., in select guest rooms and the restaurant.
Silkey will also present a new series of work titled "Rear View," which will be on display this summer at District Kitchen and Bar, 40 West St. The show opens Saturday, May 29.
Several paintings are on display in the waiting area and storefront windows and the open layout of the restaurants allows for people to see the large works from a distance.
To learn more about Silkey’s art, visit staceysilkey.com.