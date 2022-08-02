First Fridays Artswalk returns to the downtown area from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and features a dozen art shows and exhibits, opening receptions with the artists and activities for kids.
Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will present Indoors Out! Free Kids’ Paint & Sip from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the parklet and outdoor seating area at The Marketplace Cafe, 53 North St., and a Children’s Scavenger Hunt for art from 5 to 8 p.m.
Children who complete the hunt will receive a coupon for a free ice cream or frozen yogurt. A copy of the hunt can be found at downtownpittsfield.com or at the kids' Paint & Sip location.
For exhibit locations, visit firstfridaysartswalk.com or download the Downtown Pittsfield app to a cell phone.