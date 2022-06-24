First Fridays Artswalk returns on July 1 with a dozen exhibits, a free kids’ paint & sip and a pop-up dance party with Boxxa Vine to kick off the July 4 weekend.
Explore art and meet artists during opening receptions from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with most art on display all month. Download the Downtown Pittsfield app in the App Store or on Google Play to follow a virtual walking tour of art on a cell phone or visit firstfridaysartswalk.com for exhibit information.
Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will present Indoors Out! Free Kids’ Paint & Sip from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the parklet and outdoor seating area at The Marketplace Cafe, 53 North St.
Join Pittsfield-based drag queen Boxxa Vine for Indepen-DANCE, a pop-up dance party with giveaways, performances and music, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Persip Park, 175 North St.
The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue, will present Community Access to the Arts’ annual art exhibit, "I Am a Part of Art," featuring more than 150 paintings, drawings and sculptures created by CATA artists with disabilities. A free exhibit celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
The artists at the Clock Tower Business Center at 75 South Church St. will welcome the community to their first open studios in this newly founded arts location. The studios of Marion Grant, Caroline Kelley, Shany Porras, Ilene Richard, and Sally Tiska-Rice are located on the third floor.
Information: 413-443-6501 or firstfridaysartswalk.com.