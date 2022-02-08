The Berkshire Athenaeum is observing Black History Month with displays for readers of all ages and a curated reading list.
The public is encouraged to stop by and visit the displays which are located on the adult main floor and in the Children’s Library. Staff can provide assistance in locating additional books, movies or downloadable content.
The Athenaeum is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 413-499-9480 during library hours, email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org or visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.