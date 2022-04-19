In observance of Earth Day on Friday, April 22, the Berkshire Athenaeum is collaborating with Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont by hosting a computer recycling collection from Friday through April 29.
The event is part of the Dell-Reconnect residential recycling program, an initiative that works in partnership with Goodwill. Revenue from the program supports Goodwill’s employment placement and job training services.
Accepted items include monitors, scanners, computer mice, printers, keyboards, laptop batteries, ink and toner cartridges, computers, hard drives, speakers, cords, and cables. Television sets will not be accepted.
Patrons can drop off recycled items in the designated bins. For library hours, visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.
Individuals should remove all personal data from devices, as neither Dell nor the Berkshire Athenaeum is liable for data removal or protection.
Information: 413-499-9480 or email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org.