In observance of Earth Day on Thursday, April 22, the Berkshire Athenaeum, in collaboration with Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont, will host a computer recycling collection beginning Tuesday, April 20, through Friday, April 30.
The event is part of the Dell-Reconnect residential recycling program, an initiative that works in partnership with the Goodwill. Revenue from Dell’s program supports Goodwill’s employment placement and job training services.
Accepted items include monitors, scanners, computer mice, printers, keyboards, laptop batteries, ink and toner cartridges, computers, hard drives, speakers, cords, and cables. Television sets will not be accepted.
Patrons can drop off recycled items during regular library hours in the designated bin, located near the Athenaeum’s Wendell Avenue entrance. For daily hours of operation, visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.
Individuals should remove all personal data from devices, as neither Dell nor the Berkshire Athenaeum is liable for data removal or protection.
Information: 413-499-9480 or email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org.