The Berkshire Athenaeum is conducting a community survey to assist and inform its future initiatives pertaining to community services.

The survey can be taken online at tinyurl.com/2p8mybxs or by visiting the library’s website at pittsfieldlibrary.org. A print version is also available at the Circulation and Children’s desks at the library, 1 Wendell Ave., as well as City Hall.

Survey participants will be entered in a raffle for a $100 Downtown Pittsfield Inc. gift card which can be used at various downtown businesses.

For more information, call 413-499-9480, ext. 4, or email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org.

