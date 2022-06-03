The Berkshire Athenaeum is conducting a community survey to assist and inform its future initiatives pertaining to community services.
The survey can be taken online at tinyurl.com/2p8mybxs or by visiting the library’s website at pittsfieldlibrary.org. A print version is also available at the Circulation and Children’s desks at the library, 1 Wendell Ave., as well as City Hall.
Survey participants will be entered in a raffle for a $100 Downtown Pittsfield Inc. gift card which can be used at various downtown businesses.
For more information, call 413-499-9480, ext. 4, or email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org.