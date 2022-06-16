PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts History Alliance has awarded Ann-Marie Harris, a longtime staffer in the Berkshire Athenaeum’s Local History Department, with its STAR Award.
The Mass History Alliance, which recognizes excellence in local and public history in Massachusetts, designates the award to specifically honor a long-term commitment, outstanding work with concrete results, exemplary innovation, local leadership for change, and contributions to equity and justice.
Harris, who has been a full-time staff member of the Athenaeum since 2003, received the award at the organization’s conference held in June.
During her tenure, Harris has become a strong partner of the Berkshire Family History Association, including welcoming many volunteers and over 80,000 rolls of microfilm during the library’s integration of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration archives. An expert on digital microfilm machines, she served as an early tester for ScanPro microfilm scanners.
Harris, a lifelong resident of Pittsfield, coordinates the annual third grade classroom visits to the library, serves as a member of the Pittsfield Historical Commission and previously served on the district board of the Boy Scouts of America.