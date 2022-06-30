Pittsfield native Mark Vanhoenacker, author of "Imagine a City: A Pilot’s Journey Across the Urban World," will be joined in conversation by Desirae Randisi from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, 444 North St.
A team from The Bookstore in Lenox will be on hand to sell signed copies of the new book as well as his previous books, "Skyfaring: A Journey with a Pilot" and "How to Land a Plane."
Born in Pittsfield, Vanhoenacker trained as a historian and worked in business before starting his flight training in Britain in 2001. He now flies the Boeing 787 Dreamliner from London to cities around the world. Vanhoenacker is a regular contributor to the New York Times and columnist for the Financial Times.
The event is free, but registration is required. Sign up through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/2az5dr53.
Information: Dottie’s at 413-443-1792 or The Bookstore at 413-637-3390.