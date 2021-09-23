In honor of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Ayelada will be joining efforts with a local group, Together With Tony, to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. ALSF funds research and offers support for families impacted by a childhood cancer diagnosis.
From noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Ayelada's frozen yogurt location at 505 East St. will be offering a special lemon cream flavor for the event, as well as a raffle with prizes including a free pint per week for a year, Ayelada's popular lemon crunch, and more.
A percentage of all proceeds, and money from the raffle will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in memory of Tony Maschino, a 3-year-old boy who passed away from an inoperable brain tumor in December 2016.