Berkshire County college art majors are invited to apply for the 2021 juried Berkshire Art Association College Fellowship Show. A total of $5,000 in fellowship grants will be awarded to college art majors whose work is selected.
The Fellowship is open to Berkshire County residents enrolled as art majors at any college in the country, as well as to non-residents majoring in art at a Berkshire County college, i.e., Berkshire Community College, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Williams College, and Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
The call for art will open Friday, Jan. 8, and close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. Submission will be through baafellowshipshow2021.artcall.org. The show will run from April 2 to 30. The Virtual Awards Ceremony is Saturday, April 10.