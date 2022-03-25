The Berkshire Art Association will showcase the work of 14 college artists at the 2022 BAA Fellowship Show. The show will open from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave.
The show was juried by a panel representing several visual art disciplines. Of over 100 works submitted, 47 were chosen for exhibition. With the help of a grant from the Feigenbaum Foundation, cash awards totaling $5,000 will be presented at an awards reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Students who are Berkshire residents are eligible for the special Norman and Rose Avnet Fellowship Award.
The show will run through April 30. Call the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts at 413-499-9348 for gallery hours.