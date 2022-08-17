The Berkshire Dream Center is hosting its annual Back to School Giveaway event on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 475 Tyler St. The main event kicks off at 1 p.m. in the auditorium with music, games, giveaways, and more.
Doors open at 12:45 p.m. and every child who enters will receive a ticket for a free full-size backpack filled with school supplies. Children must be present to receive a backpack.
After the main event, there will be back to school clothes available for people to shop through, face painting, popsicles, and more.