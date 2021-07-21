Learn how to make your own fairy wings and balloons animals with Ed the Wizard on Monday, July 26, at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
Families with children ages 6 and under will learn how to make balloon fairy wings at 2 p.m.
At 3 p.m., families with children ages 7 and up will learn the art of balloon twisting as they create their own dog, bunny and more.
Allergy alert: Professional latex twisty balloons will be used.
Space is limited. Registration is required by calling the Children’s Library at 413-499-9495.