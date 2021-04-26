First Baptist Church will be serving its annual turkey dinner as a takeout meal on Saturday, May 1, from the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St. Dinners will be available for pickup continuously from 4:30 to 6 p.m. 

Frank LaRagione will be cooking the dinner, which will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, and peach crisp. Everyone is required to wear a face mask or face covering while in the church.

Donations are $13 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the church's Campership Fund.

For reservations, call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.