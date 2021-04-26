First Baptist Church will be serving its annual turkey dinner as a takeout meal on Saturday, May 1, from the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St. Dinners will be available for pickup continuously from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Frank LaRagione will be cooking the dinner, which will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, and peach crisp. Everyone is required to wear a face mask or face covering while in the church.
Donations are $13 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the church's Campership Fund.
For reservations, call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592.