First Baptist Church will serve its annual pot roast dinner as takeout between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St.
The dinner, prepared by Frank LaRagione and other volunteers, includes pot roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, butternut squash, beans, roll, and cake. Donation is $13, $7 for kids 12 and under.
For dinner reservations, call Evelyn "Lynn" LaRagione at 413-442-8592; include a time you expect to pick up the order. Face masks and social distancing are requested in the church.
Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Ministries Fellowship's community outreach work.