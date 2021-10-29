First Baptist Church will serve its annual pot roast dinner as takeout between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St.

The dinner, prepared by Frank LaRagione and other volunteers, includes pot roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, butternut squash, beans, roll, and cake. Donation is $13, $7 for kids 12 and under.

For dinner reservations, call Evelyn "Lynn" LaRagione at 413-442-8592; include a time you expect to pick up the order. Face masks and social distancing are requested in the church.

Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Ministries Fellowship's community outreach work.

