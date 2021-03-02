First Baptist Church will conduct its annual corned beef dinner on Saturday, March 13. The dinner, cooked by Frank LaRagione, will be served as takeout only with continuous pickup from 4:30 to 6 p.m. from the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St. 

The dinner will include corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, homemade Irish soda bread, and cake. Ticket donations cost $13 for adults and $7 for youth 12 and under.

Loaves of Irish soda bread can be ordered for $6 each. Bread orders must be placed by March 10.

Dinner reservations and bread orders may be made by calling Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit camperships for children and youth.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.