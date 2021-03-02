First Baptist Church will conduct its annual corned beef dinner on Saturday, March 13. The dinner, cooked by Frank LaRagione, will be served as takeout only with continuous pickup from 4:30 to 6 p.m. from the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St.
The dinner will include corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, homemade Irish soda bread, and cake. Ticket donations cost $13 for adults and $7 for youth 12 and under.
Loaves of Irish soda bread can be ordered for $6 each. Bread orders must be placed by March 10.
Dinner reservations and bread orders may be made by calling Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit camperships for children and youth.