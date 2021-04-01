The Berkshire Museum will host the 2021 Berkshire Art Association College Fellowship Virtual Show from Friday, April 2, through Friday, April 30. The BAA will award $5,000 in prizes during an awards reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, on Berkshire Museum’s Ring Central video conferencing system.
Open to college art students from Berkshire County studying anywhere in the country, and students studying at Berkshire County colleges, the show was juried by a panel of artists representing several disciplines.
Of the 139 works submitted for consideration, 60 were chosen. To view the virtual gallery and for reception registration information, visit berkshireartassociation.org.