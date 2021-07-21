Berkshire Community College encourages prospective Licensed Practical Nursing students to apply to BCC for fall registration on or before the deadline of Monday, July 26. Registrants are required to participate in a virtual information session. A new mandatory LPN Info Session has been added at noon Friday, July 23.
Participants will learn the basic requirements of the program and get a course overview.
To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/nursinginfo, and choose “PN Info Session Details & Sign-Up.” For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.