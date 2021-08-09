Berkshire Community College encourages prospective Associate Degree in Nursing students to apply to BCC for spring 2022 registration on or before the deadline of Sept. 1. Registrants are required to participate in a virtual information session.
New mandatory Associated Degree in Nursing information sessions have been added at noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will learn the basic requirements of the program and get a course overview.
To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/nursinginfo, and choose “ADN Info Session Details & Sign-Up.”
For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.