Berkshire Community College is launching two academic certificate programs beginning this fall: Technical Theatre and Advanced Manufacturing Technician.
Certificate programs, which could be completed in a year or less, provide the skills needed for immediate entry into the job market or the first step toward continuing higher education.
The Technical Theatre Certificate is designed to prepare students for a wide range of careers in educational, community and resident theater venues, as well as in the film industry.
Students who complete the 26-credit program will be prepared for careers in stage management, audio, costuming, hair and makeup, lighting, properties, set construction and scenic artistry.
The Advanced Manufacturing Technician Certificate program encompasses the fundamentals of electricity and manufacturing in order to educate a well-rounded professional for the local manufacturing industry.
Students enrolled in the 28-credit program acquire basic skills in electronics, manufacturing, automation and design.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2wbs46tz. To apply, visit berkshirecc.edu/apply.