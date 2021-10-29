Students currently enrolled at Berkshire Community College are invited to register for classes early with spring 2022 priority registration beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Those who register before Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, will not be charged the $40 registration fee and will enjoy the advantage of enrolling in the classes of their choice before they are full.
Students are encouraged to make an appointment with their advisor to secure their classes. To schedule an appointment, visit berkshirecc.edu/advising or call 413-236-1620. Spring semester begins Jan. 24, 2022.