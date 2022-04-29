Berkshire Community College will hold commencement exercises in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold more than two years ago.
The 2022 ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Tanglewood in Lenox. The Berkshire Highlanders will lead faculty and graduates into the Shed.
The event, which is free and open to the public, celebrates students who earned degrees and certificates in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Graduates should register at berkshirecc.edu/commencement.
Further details of the ceremony, including the announcement of the keynote speaker, will be released at a later date.