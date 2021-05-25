Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual celebration of students graduating from its Honors Scholars Program at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, via Zoom. All are invited to honor the graduates, hear stories of students transferring to new institutions, and reconnect with other honors students.
To attend the virtual session, email Matthew Muller, professor of English, at mmuller@berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236-4584.
BCC alumnus Marco Moreno, a graduate of both BCC and the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, will be the guest speaker. Opening remarks will be delivered by Laurie Gordy, dean of the Humanities, Behavioral and Social Sciences Division.