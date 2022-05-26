Berkshire Community College's Honors Program will hold a year-end celebration at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2. The hour-long event will be held in Melville Hall, Room M-212, and will also be available for virtual attendance via Zoom at zoom.us/j/6236694683.
Opening remarks will be presented by Laura Saldarini, BCC director of Academic Operations. The featured speaker is Soncere "Starr" Williams, Berkshire Honors Scholar alumna.
Williams, the valedictorian of the BCC Class of 2019, is graduating this spring from Columbia University with a master’s degree in social work. She plans to pursue a doctorate degree.
Participants will celebrate current graduates, hear the stories of those who are transferring and connect with other honors students, faculty and staff. Light refreshments will be served.